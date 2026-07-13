Drew Baldridge mixes 'Maker's Mark' and Jesus

Drew Baldridge's 'FARM FAITH FAMILY' (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville)
By Stephen Hubbard

Drew Baldridge is serving "Maker's Mark" as he releases the first song from the FAITH chapter of his upcoming album.

The "She's Somebody's Daughter" hitmaker co-wrote the new song that features Anne Wilson.

"'Maker's Mark' is one of my favorite songs on the record," Drew says. "At its core, it's about the legacy a person leaves behind. That means loving others, giving back, and living with purpose and compassion. It's a reminder to live like Jesus and leave a positive impact wherever life takes you, because above all else, being a good person matters most."

You can check out the song's new music video, which was shot in the foothills of Tennessee on a property previously owned by Alan Jackson.

FARM FAITH FAMILY is set to arrive Sept. 18.

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