Drew Baldridge carries on a family tradition with 'Call Me If You Get One'

Drew Baldridge's "Call Me If You Get One" (Lyric Ridge Records/BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville)

The new song from Drew Baldridge is a tip of the hat to family traditions.

"Call Me If You Get One," which comes out Friday, was inspired by an expression his father and grandfather would use when they were going hunting.

“This song is really special to me,” Drew says. “It’s about those little things my dad and grandpa used to say that stuck with me. Now, I get to share those same memories and traditions with my son, and that means the world.”

"Call Me If You Get One" follow's Drew's recently released tracks "Deserve Her" and "Get Me Gone" featuring Emily Ann Roberts. It follows his #1 "She's Somebody's Daughter" and his top-10 hit "Tough People."

He's currently busy writing and recording his next full-length album.

