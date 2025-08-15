The double meaning of Russell Dickerson's 'Famous Back Home'

A week ahead of the release of his fourth studio album, Russell Dickerson's releasing the title track, "Famous Back Home."

"Growing up in my small Tennessee town, I dreamed, 'I’m going to make it out of here. I’m going to make it big. Everyone will know my name,'” he explains. "I’ve been truly blessed to live out that dream. But as my journey continued, I realized that winning the world wasn’t the real goal — it’s being famous back home, within the four walls of my own house."

"This song has become so meaningful to me because it’s a reminder that the truest kind of ‘famous’ comes from the people who’ve known you all along and making those closest to me proud," he adds.

Famous Back Home's current radio single, "Happen to Me," is now in the top 10, as Russell prepares to host the 18th ACM Honors Aug. 20 in Nashville with Carly Pearce.

