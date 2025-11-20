'Don't Happen Twice': Kenny Chesney marks 'New York Times' bestseller with NYC event

Kenny Chesney's book tour was supposed to end Nov. 16 at the Miami Book Fair. But now that Heart Life Music has made the New York Times Best Sellers lists, he's reconsidering.

The new member of the Country Music Hall of Fame has booked a Dec. 2 stop at the Big Apple's Kaufman Music Center, after Heart Life Music topped both the Hardcover Nonfiction & Combined Print and E-Book Nonfiction rankings.

"It's amazing how much people love listening to us talk about the process, the stories, why I finally did it," Kenny says. "After three completely sold-out events in Florida, it felt like we weren't truly done. After all, you don't get a New York Times Number One every day, and it seemed like we needed to do one of these talks in New York."

With less than 450 spots available, the NYC stop will be one of the tour's most intimate talks. Tickets are on sale now and include an autographed copy of the book.

If you missed it, you can check out Kenny's performances of "American Kids" and "When the Sun Goes Down" from Wednesday's CMA Awards on YouTube now.

