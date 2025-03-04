Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean dies at 82

Dolly Parton’s husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, has died. He was 82.

A note was shared on Parton's social media about the news on Monday.

"Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82," the statement said. "He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."

A quote from Parton was also included. It read, "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years."

"Thank you for your prayers and sympathy," she added.

Parton's note ended with, "The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time."

Parton and Dean had kept their marriage private over the years.

The duo tied the knot in 1966. In their time together, Dean has typically stayed out of the spotlight despite Parton's long career in the music industry.

However, Parton always spoke about the love she has for him. In 2022, Parton shared the key ingredients to hers and Dean's long lasting marriage.

"I like it when people say, 'How did it last so long?' I say, 'It's stay going,'" Parton said. "You know, there's a lot to be said about that. So, we're not in each other's face all the time. He's not in the business so we have different interests, but yet we have the things we love to do together."

“So it was meant to be, I think. He was the one I was supposed to have and vice versa,” she added.

