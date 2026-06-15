Do you live in one of America's best-run cities? These are the top 25, based on data.

Stacker listed the 25 best-run U.S. cities using 2025 data from WalletHub's Best- and Worst-Run Cities in America.

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The 25 best-run cities in America

Cities and towns throughout the United States vary drastically in terms of how well they are managed and operated on a daily and yearly basis. Those that work efficiently and effectively usually have stronger economies, lower crime rates, and higher median annual incomes.

However, it's important to note that tried-and-true strategies for city management could soon change. A 2025 report from Deloitte found that city governments are increasingly using artificial intelligence for functions like city planning and operations. In the near future, this could impact everything from traffic to air quality within many urban centers. Additionally, pressure is mounting on local political administrations to improve the quality of life for the working class, as evidenced by democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani winning the New York City mayoral race in November 2025.

Urban management strategies may shift even further in the face of climate change and growing housing shortages. Global warming has led to an increase in extreme weather events, like the winter storms that killed 150 people across the U.S. in 2026—catastrophes that most cities don't have the resources to handle. Meanwhile, many metros don't even have enough housing stock for their citizens, with mayors projecting a need for an additional 2.1 million units by 2030. Housing prices are also becoming untenable for many, with roughly half of U.S. households spending over 30% of their monthly income on housing.

With time, these trends may completely redefine what we think of as a successful city. For now, though, some of the best-run American cities are distinguished by their opportunities for economic growth and education, which in turn increase the quality of services and quality of life for their residents. These cities also tend to attract young professionals as well as older, more experienced professionals looking to start or advance their careers.

To define the best of the best, Stacker listed the 25 best-run U.S. cities using 2025 data from WalletHub's Best- and Worst-Run Cities in America. Cities are ranked by their overall operating efficiency, which is determined by the quality of services and total budget per capita. The factors used to determine the overall quality of city services comprise weighted average scores in six key categories: financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution.

Read on to learn more about America's best-run cities.

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#25. Topeka, Kansas

- Quality of city services rank: 95

- Financial stability rank: 99

- Education rank: 94

- Health rank: 102

- Safety rank: 89

- Economy rank: 68

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 5

To entice more new workers to Topeka, the city broadened its $15,000 relocation incentive in 2023. If the new residents work in person for a local company, the money can be used toward buying a home or paying for child care expenses.

Veterans and previous residents returning to the area are eligible for a $5,000 incentive. The program supports local employers, addresses the low unemployment rate of 3.6%, and helps the economy grow. Topeka is run by a city council and a manager.

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#24. Mobile, Alabama

- Quality of city services rank: 94

- Financial stability rank: 56

- Education rank: 35

- Health rank: 124

- Safety rank: 107

- Economy rank: 111

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 29

Significant industrial development has occurred in Mobile in recent years. The city began construction on a new airport terminal in 2024, and as of 2025, a $237.5 million replacement of the previous Civic Center is moving forward. Mobile is governed by a mayor and a city council.

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#23. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

- Quality of city services rank: 64

- Financial stability rank: 57

- Education rank: 39

- Health rank: 104

- Safety rank: 43

- Economy rank: 97

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 130

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government is rebuilding itself. It's constructing a new government center and a second senior center and developing property along the Kentucky River. The city is also expanding its boundaries, opening thousands of acres for the construction of homes and businesses to accommodate an influx of residents expected in the coming years.

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#22. Grand Rapids, Michigan

- Quality of city services rank: 35

- Financial stability rank: 58

- Education rank: 53

- Health rank: 37

- Safety rank: 67

- Economy rank: 66

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 7

The Grand Rapids council comprises seven elected officials, including the city's mayor. The city has a lower-than-average crime rate, which is reflected in its relatively high safety ranking. While the city hasn't always been safe, crime rates have come down significantly over the years, particularly homicide cases.

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#21. Raleigh, North Carolina

- Quality of city services rank: 13

- Financial stability rank: 10

- Education rank: 51

- Health rank: 21

- Safety rank: 35

- Economy rank: 21

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 98

Raleigh's city council comprises seven members and one mayor. The city's strategic plan focuses on improving arts and cultural resources, economic development, and transportation.

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#20. Columbus, Georgia

- Quality of city services rank: 106

- Financial stability rank: 48

- Education rank: 54

- Health rank: 148

- Safety rank: 60

- Economy rank: 77

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 65

In June 2025, Columbus State University launched plans to build a $22.2 million center for robotics, engineering, space science, and more. Columbus has a mayor, city council, and city manager, all of whom work together to strengthen the city's economic development and attract new residents.

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#19. Jacksonville, Florida

- Quality of city services rank: 93

- Financial stability rank: 68

- Education rank: 72

- Health rank: 128

- Safety rank: 90

- Economy rank: 57

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 45

In 2000, voters approved a half-cent sales tax to fund the Better Jacksonville Plan, a $2.25 billion program to improve roads, infrastructure, the environment, and economic development. Projects include a $1.4 billion renovation of the city's pro football stadium and the conversion of an industrial shipyard into a 10-acre waterfront park.

In 2025, Duval County Public Schools, which includes Jacksonville, earned its first-ever A grade from the state.

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#18. Tallahassee, Florida

- Quality of city services rank: 54

- Financial stability rank: 69

- Education rank: 42

- Health rank: 112

- Safety rank: 66

- Economy rank: 78

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 21

Florida's state capital is also boosted by the presence of Florida State University, which generates over $670 million in economic impact for Leon County in tourism alone. Revitalization efforts in the city include redeveloping Bicentennial Square around City Hall and SoMo Walls, an award-winning, mixed-use arts and retail property redevelopment. Tallahassee has a council-manager government with a mayor and four commissioners who are each elected to four-year terms, and four appointed officers who manage the city's daily operations.

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#17. Chesapeake, Virginia

- Quality of city services rank: 21

- Financial stability rank: 8

- Education rank: 9

- Health rank: 111

- Safety rank: 22

- Economy rank: 56

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 133

Chesapeake focuses significant attention on economic development and is a stable location to open and develop a business. The city also ranks well for education, with more than 40 schools located in the Chesapeake City Public Schools district.

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#16. Missoula, Montana

- Quality of city services rank: 44

- Financial stability rank: 122

- Education rank: 25

- Health rank: 53

- Safety rank: 58

- Economy rank: 3

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 62

Missoula has been focused on recruiting and retaining public educators and has raised salaries accordingly. To pay for these and other budget increases in the 2026 fiscal year, the city government approved a 3.4% tax rate hike in August 2025. Missoula has a mayor and a city council.

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#15. Durham, North Carolina

- Quality of city services rank: 19

- Financial stability rank: 2

- Education rank: 14

- Health rank: 22

- Safety rank: 77

- Economy rank: 11

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 140

The city council of Durham, North Carolina, comprises three elected ward members, three at-large members, and a mayor. Durham is very invested in its future and has implemented many strategic plans to support developments and improvements, such as the Capital Improvement Plan. The city focuses heavily on shared economic prosperity, which reflects its #2 ranking for financial stability.

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#14. Warwick, Rhode Island

- Quality of city services rank: 33

- Financial stability rank: 110

- Education rank: 74

- Health rank: 67

- Safety rank: 1

- Economy rank: 31

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 116

Businesses are opening and expanding in Warwick, which has low crime rates across more than 30 unique villages. The city is governed by a mayor and a city council.

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#13. Las Cruces, New Mexico

- Quality of city services rank: 76

- Financial stability rank: 54

- Education rank: 86

- Health rank: 83

- Safety rank: 118

- Economy rank: 30

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 90

In November 2024, Las Cruces voters agreed to a 0.325% gross receipt tax increase that eventually added $11.5 million to the city's budget in 2025. As of 2025, more affordable housing projects are in the works, primarily funded by $11 million in state grants. Las Cruces is governed through a council-manager structure.

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#12. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

- Quality of city services rank: 62

- Financial stability rank: 7

- Education rank: 108

- Health rank: 107

- Safety rank: 72

- Economy rank: 38

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 128

Sales taxes are Oklahoma City's largest single revenue source, but as of 2025, they've fallen behind government expenditures. As a result, OKC has implemented budget cuts for 2026 and initiated plans to scale back the city's workforce. Oklahoma City has a council-manager form of government.

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#11. Mesa, Arizona

- Quality of city services rank: 55

- Financial stability rank: 67

- Education rank: 82

- Health rank: 74

- Safety rank: 33

- Economy rank: 19

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 137

The third-largest city in Arizona, Mesa, is run by a mayor and city council. The city has relatively low crime rates and a thriving economy—in 2024, It opened Mesa Business Builder @ The Studios, a downtown facility dedicated to supporting businesses of all sizes.

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#10. Fort Wayne, Indiana

- Quality of city services rank: 47

- Financial stability rank: 20

- Education rank: 63

- Health rank: 113

- Safety rank: 17

- Economy rank: 45

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 127

Purdue University's forthcoming Surack-Sweetwater Music Industry Building on the Fort Wayne campus is expected to open in early summer 2026. The $25 million facility is funded through a combination of state appropriations and private donations. The city has also been making investments in neighborhood infrastructure—streets, bridges, sidewalks, and alleys—as well as its police department and parks.

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#9. Virginia Beach, Virginia

- Quality of city services rank: 2

- Financial stability rank: 9

- Education rank: 4

- Health rank: 59

- Safety rank: 8

- Economy rank: 12

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 105

Virginia Beach has some of the lowest poverty and violent crime rates in the nation. The city also has impressive city services, and a July 2025 survey found that residents report above-average satisfaction with factors like public safety and recreation. Virginia Beach has multiple committees to create and develop economic and business opportunities locally, nationally, and globally.

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#8. Lincoln, Nebraska

- Quality of city services rank: 18

- Financial stability rank: 3

- Education rank: 105

- Health rank: 20

- Safety rank: 21

- Economy rank: 58

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 123

Lincoln's police department provides public access to city-wide data and statistics, including daily call summaries, crime alerts, and a crime mapping website. Its most recent budget boosts city spending on public pools, the StarTran bus system, and pensions for police and firefighters.

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#7. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

- Quality of city services rank: 16

- Financial stability rank: 23

- Education rank: 75

- Health rank: 46

- Safety rank: 29

- Economy rank: 7

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 63

Sioux Falls focuses its investments on improving its community. The city is active in talent recruitment, invests in infrastructure to improve residents' quality of life, and continually seeks to enhance its economic position.

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#6. Dover, Delaware

- Quality of city services rank: 73

- Financial stability rank: 88

- Education rank: 58

- Health rank: 103

- Safety rank: 99

- Economy rank: 14

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 56

As of 2025, Dover is in the midst of Capital City 2030, a $500 million development project aimed at transforming the city's downtown. When finished, it will have new housing, commercial space, a transit hub, a river walk, green space, and an amphitheater.

In 2024, the city's police department enacted a Quality of Life Initiative to develop solutions for entrenched safety issues such as drug overdoses, public lewdness, and trespassing.

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#5. Nashua, New Hampshire

- Quality of city services rank: 4

- Financial stability rank: 22

- Education rank: 37

- Health rank: 47

- Safety rank: 2

- Economy rank: 4

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 50

Nashua has an extremely active and strong police department that prioritizes community-oriented policing by working with the city's residents. The city government has been recognized for how well it welcomes immigrants, including an annual festival of cross-cultural celebrations and events.

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#4. Boise, Idaho

- Quality of city services rank: 11

- Financial stability rank: 45

- Education rank: 56

- Health rank: 32

- Safety rank: 6

- Economy rank: 16

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 68

Boise has a mayor-council form of government, in which the mayor works full-time and only votes in case of a tie, and six council members who work part-time. This council committed to having the city government be carbon-neutral by 2035, and the rest of the city by 2050.

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#3. Manchester, New Hampshire

- Quality of city services rank: 32

- Financial stability rank: 95

- Education rank: 116

- Health rank: 43

- Safety rank: 15

- Economy rank: 8

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 37

The city of Manchester, known as New Hampshire's business capital, is led by a mayor and a board of 14 aldermen. Manchester has a low unemployment rate and is the largest city in New Hampshire.

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#2. Nampa, Idaho

- Quality of city services rank: 41

- Financial stability rank: 83

- Education rank: 140

- Health rank: 84

- Safety rank: 5

- Economy rank: 1

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 93

Nampa, west of Boise, is governed by a mayor and a six-member city council. City leaders are grappling with the need for more housing to handle expected growth, and existing residents' concerns about where those developments should occur. Additional developments include the upcoming Deer Flat Ranch, a mixed-use project greenlit in February 2025.

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#1. Provo, Utah

- Quality of city services rank: 5

- Financial stability rank: 31

- Education rank: 29

- Health rank: 35

- Safety rank: 3

- Economy rank: 84

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 23

Provo has one of the lowest violent crime rates in the United States, placing this city at #3 in the safety rankings. Provo is also known as a great place to start a business and raise a family, with strong educational and economic ratings.

Data reporting by Rob Powell. Additional writing by Jill Jaracz. Story editing by Cu Fleshman.