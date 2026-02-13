From 'Die a Happy Man' to 'Ain't a Bad Life,' Thomas Rhett writes a dad's guide to Valentine's Day

It's quite possible Thomas Rhett gave his wife, Lauren Akins, the best Valentine's Day gift ever when he wrote "Die a Happy Man," going on to capture their romance in the accompanying music video.

The appeal was undeniable, as the song went on to spend six weeks atop the country chart in 2015.

The couple would soon start their burgeoning family with the arrival of Willa Gray Akins in 2017, which led to an evolution of how they express their love.

"It's definitely changed a lot over the years," Thomas says. "Before we had kids, it was like, 'Let's make sure we go to a nice dinner, let's maybe watch a movie, let's pour a glass of wine.' And I think that those things still obviously happen when we do plan super in advance for a date night. But now me being romantic is really just helping."

For anybody who might need a little inspiration, TR offers some examples.

"It's like, if something is out of place, put it up. If the kids need to go take a nap, [help with that]. I'd make lunches in the morning before the kids get up to go to school, and all that kinda stuff," he says. "And so, when I’m off the road, being super present with my kids has turned into the new romanticism."

"And it definitely took me a minute to figure out," he admits, "but four kids later, I think we’re rockin’ and rollin’."

Make that five, as their latest offspring is expected any day now. Lauren and TR recently revealed the due date is March 2, and their doctor told them the baby's on track to weigh 11 pounds.

So far, there's no word on whether it might be their first son.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.