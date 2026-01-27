A deer camp in Neshoba County, Mississippi, is HARDY's idea of 'COUNTRY!'

HARDY's currently spending his second week at #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with "Favorite Country Song," the track that marks his return to his home format after his successful foray into rock with his Quit!! album.

After exploring other musical outlets, HARDY was eager to return to where he was raised in Mississippi, which provided much of the inspiration for COUNTRY! COUNTRY!

"We have, we call it our deer camp, our camp house, that's been there for 40 years now," he tells ABC Audio. "And I lived there in my head writing this record. I guess I was just kind of feeling homesick. I'd been busy and traveling a lot."

"And especially like 'Favorite Country Song,' 'Luckiest Man Alive,' there's so many, but that's where I went," he continues. "That's where I lived with this record. And so there's a big, big piece of Philadelphia, Mississippi, or really more specifically, Neshoba County, that came with this record."

On Feb. 5, HARDY travels to Ontario, Canada, where he kicks off a nine-show run in the Great White North.

