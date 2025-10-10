Dasha releases new EP, single 'Work on Me'

Dasha's new EP is out Friday, along with a new single.

The eight-track EP is called Anna, which is a reference to her birth name, Anna Dasha Novotny. It's described as a "deeply personal body of work." Speaking on the Country Music Now podcast, Dasha explained that she went by "Anna" from kindergarten to sixth grade before switching to "Dasha" when she started her music career at age 13. She said the song "Oh, Anna" on the EP is about "losing yourself and finding yourself again."

She sings, "I feel more like a scared little kid/ Than I ever did back then/ I need you to come back a little, come back a little/ Make me that girl again/ Oh, Anna."

But Dasha's new single, "Work on Me," is a confident come-on. In the video we see her working in an all-female mechanic shop, and a guy pulls up, gives her the keys and tells her rudely, "Fix it." She and her girls sabotage the car so when he drives away, it breaks down. In between, Dasha and her team do choreo while singing, "I'm a little broken, baby/ Could you work on me?"

Anna also includes Dasha's hit "Not At This Party" and the previously released track "Train."

The "Austin" singer is currently in London and will open for Kane Brown on Friday. Then she heads back to North America for a few more shows.

