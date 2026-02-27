Dasha celebrates her 26th birthday by reliving an Opry memory

To celebrate her 26th birthday, "Austin" hitmaker Dasha is putting out a new version of "Oh, Anna!" recorded live at the Grand Ole Opry.

“Stepping into the circle never loses its magic for me," she says. "Every time I stand on that stage, I think about the little girl who used to go by Anna and dreamed about moments like this. The Opry carries so much history; it's where country music's story has been told for generations, and 'Oh, Anna!' carries my own history."

The 2025 Opry NextStage member made her Opry debut in June 2024. The new version of "Oh, Anna!" was captured last August.

“When I sang it there this past summer, I knew it was a moment I'd want to hold onto forever," she recalls. "Releasing this live version on my 26th birthday feels like the most meaningful way to honor where I started and who I've become. It's a gift to myself I'll always cherish.”

"Austin" put Dasha on the map in 2024, becoming a viral sensation and making it to the top 10 on the Mediabase chart.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.