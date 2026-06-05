Darius Rucker maps out his Mt. Rushmore of vocalists, raises $1.1 million for St. Jude

Darius Rucker's annual CMA Fest activities have raised $1.1 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 2026.

The week started with a Sunday event headlined by Walker Hayes, before the 17th annual Darius and Friends show at the Ryman.

Jason Aldean, Lauren Alaina, Randy Houser, Mark Wills and Carter Faith were the surprise guests at this year's sold-out show.

“Every year it amazes me how quick my friends are to say ‘yes’ to joining us here at the Ryman – and then you guys sell out the show without even knowing who’s going to come sing with us,” Darius says. “It’s incredible. I can’t thank everyone enough for the generosity and the eagerness to come out and support the wonderful work St. Jude is doing.”

As always, the show featured unforgettable moments, like Carter's cover of Britney Spears' "Oops!... I Did It Again" and Mark's take on Alabama's "Dixieland Delight." Darius and Lauren tackled Johnny Carter and June Carter Cash's "Jackson."

Randy's version of Don Williams' "Tulsa Time" provoked a big reaction from Darius, who said, “I know I can sing ... but there’s only been four people I’ve ever been jealous of in my life: Luther Vandross, Steve Perry, Chris Stapleton and Randy f****** Houser.”

The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman had his own medley to deliver, invoking the '90s with a mashup of Tim McGraw, TLC and Bell Biv DeVoe.

A Tuesday golf tournament followed, bringing Darius' 17-year total to more than $6.2 million raised for St. Jude in Memphis.

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