Dan + Shay unveil "For The Both of Us"

Dan + Shay are offering fans another preview of their forthcoming album with "For The Both of Us."

Penned by Dan Smyers, Andy Albert and Jordan Reynolds, the tender ode finds the protagonist reassuring his soon-to-be father-in-law that he'll always love and treat his daughter right.

"I'm in love with your daughter/ And I've been since the first time I saw her/ I'll ask her the question if you give your blessin'/ When she takes my hand, you can trust/ I'll love her enough for the both of us," goes the heartfelt chorus.

"For The Both of Us" is accompanied by a monochrome music video of Dan + Shay delivering their romantic ballad in tuxedos.

Dan + Shay's new album, Bigger Houses, arrives September 15. Its lead single, "Save Me The Trouble," is #18 and rising on the country charts.

Bigger Houses is available for preorder now.

