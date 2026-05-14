Dan + Shay stay 'Young' with new album

Thirteen years into their career, Dan + Shay are still feeling Young.

That's the title of their sixth studio album, set to arrive Aug. 21.

"Young is by far our most personal album yet, and we are beyond excited for our fans to hear it," Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney say in the news release announcing the record. "Every song is inspired by a true story, and gives a real-time snapshot of exactly where we are in our lives."

Dan co-produced the project, which features the top-30 lead single, "Say So." The duo of the year nominees will perform the hit on Sunday's 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, which stream live from Las Vegas on Prime Video.

Look for the title track of the album to drop Thursday at midnight.

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