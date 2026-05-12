Dan + Shay are ready to 'bring it' at ACMs, because King George may be watching

Dan + Shay have been performing during the Academy of Country Music Awards since the 50th anniversary show at AT&T Stadium in Dallas in 2015, just as they'll be Sunday for the 61st ceremony in Vegas.

But the hitmaking duo admits they still get some butterflies — and with good reason.

"The last time we performed at the ACMs, we opened the show," Dan Smyers recalls. "It was the Songs of the Decade moment and we did 'Tequila' for the 2010s. And I looked out and George Strait was out there. I feel like that definitely makes you nervous."

"But I think it makes you step up your game a little bit. It makes you rise to the occasion," he reflects. "When you look out and see George Strait, it's like, 'We gotta bring it!' And I feel good about that performance. It was good."

"Knock on wood, we haven't had any total, crazy mess-ups yet," he adds. "But I think it's inspiring to look out and see your peers."

But Dan also says it goes even deeper than that.

"Country music is such a family. Everybody's so supportive of each other. You know, you look out and see our friends Cody Johnson or Megan Moroney or whoever it is singing the words to your songs, and you're like, 'This is awesome, man!' Like, it kinda makes you feel like you belong."

Dan + Shay go into the 61st ACM Awards with seven trophies to their credit and another nomination for duo of the year.

You can tune in to watch their performance live from MGM Grand Garden Arena Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

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