Country music migrates to RodeoHouston in March

Nine artists will make their debut at RodeoHouston in 2026, including Russell Dickerson, Megan Moroney, Shaboozey, Koe Wetzel and the Red Clay Strays.

Non-country acts Lizzo, Forrest Frank, Creed and Pepe Aguilar are set to play the annual event for the first time, as well.

Luke Bryan will be back to play the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo for the 13th time, while Tim McGraw returns for his 11th show. Dwight Yoakam, Kelly Clarkson and Cross Canadian Ragweed will all be back for the first time in two decades.

Riley Green will take the stage at NRG Stadium for the second year in a row, with Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Parker McCollum and Rascal Flatts also returning.

The nearly monthlong extravaganza kicks off March 2 and closes March 22 with a show featuring Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Randy Houser.

Tickets are on sale now at RodeoHouston.com.

