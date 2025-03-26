The countdown's on to #newmusic from Old Dominion

Disney/Scott Kirkland
By Stephen Hubbard

Old Dominion fans have something to look forward to.

In a new Instagram video, the band sits at a bar while a snippet of an unknown song plays.

"Couple days, couple weeks, couple months, get away from it," they sing. "Now I see why they say every heartbreak's got a lesson you can take from it/ Maybe we both share a little bit of blame for the stupid fights/ But with a little hindsight, I can see it was me most nights."

Along with a portion of the lyrics, the accompanying post adds "#newmusic #odies #comingsoon."

Since Odie's is the band's mark on the Nashville bar scene, it's safe to assume that's exactly where they're sitting in the video, but the name of the new song isn't apparent.

OD hasn't released a new album since October 2023's Memory Lane. Their latest hit, "Coming Home," is from last year's Odies But Goodies compilation. So far there's no word on when the new music will arrive or what form it will take.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

