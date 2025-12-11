Corn prince? Hailey Whitters welcomes first son

Hailey Whitters and her husband, Jake Gear, welcomed their first child, son Rye Whitters Gear, on Dec. 4, the couple announced on Instagram.

"The cliche really is true - we don’t know what we ever did without you here," Hailey says in her post. "We can’t wait to see who you become. Thank you to all our friends and family who’ve checked in on us these last few weeks… the boy is already so well-loved. Welcome to the world, our sweet son."

You can catch a glimpse of the little one in Hailey's post, in a picture where she holds his tiny hand.

In June Hailey put out her new album, Corn Queen, a reference to her Iowa roots.

