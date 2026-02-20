Corey Kent is 'so stoked' to release 'Empty Words' ahead of schedule

After Corey Kent teased his new song "Empty Words" on his socials, fans went crazy, so he rushed it out ahead of schedule.

"If I could've handpicked one song for you guys to care about, it would've been 'Empty Words,'" Corey writes on Instagram. "And then you guys went and blew it up before it even came out! Then you guys stayed patient as I finished it and now I'm so stoked to type these words, 'Empty Words' is out now."

In a statement, Corey says that the song is "really special" because it "says something heavy yet simply." In it, he sings, "She’s over empty words/ Half-heart apologies/ My broken promises/ My don’t give up on me’s ... I’m in this empty bed/ 'Cause she’s over empty words."

Meanwhile, Corey's already climbing the charts with another song: his Koe Wetzel collaboration, "Rocky Mountain Low." Both songs are Corey's first new music since his 2025 EP, Poster Child.

