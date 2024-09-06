Corey Kent hopes 'Black Bandana' inspires you to never give up

If you're searching for an album to motivate you in life, Corey Kent's Black Bandana might be the record for you.



Out now, the project is one that Corey says encapsulates his approach to life, especially in the face of seemingly insurmountable hardships.



"There are a few virtues that I live my life by. They have guided me in the toughest & darkest of times. One being unwavering hope ... believing if the odds are 1 in a million, you'll be the 1," Corey shares on Instagram. "Another being relentless perseverance ... when everyone else quits, you stay the course. This album embodies those virtues."



"We all have our battles to fight. Our people to love & protect," he says. "It ain't always easy. When the going gets tough & you feel like waving the white flag, I hope this record inspires you to raise a black bandana instead."



Black Bandana is the follow-up to 2023's Blacktop, which spawned the #1 hit "Wild as Her."



Here's the Black Bandana track list:

"Ain't Gonna Lie"

"Damn Good Country Song"

"Black Bandana"

"Never Ready"

"Break Like That"

"Nothing But Neon"

"Now or Never" feat. Lauren Alaina

"Rust"

"This Heart"

"So Far"

