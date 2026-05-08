(College) Days Like These: Luke Combs finally gets his diploma

Luke Combs performs on ‘The 59th Annual CMA Awards’ live from Nashville, Nov. 19 on ABC and streaming next day on Hulu. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Luke Combs left college around 20 credits shy of getting his degree -- but he made up for that on Thursday when he returned to his alma mater to receive an honorary degree.

Luke returned to Boone, North Carolina's Appalachian State University, which he attended from 2008 to 2012, on Thursday for the honor, which was presented during the school's 2026 Commencement ceremonies. According to the Wautauga Democrat, Luke's degree came in recognition of his "historic achievements in the music industry" and for his willingness to use his platform for "service and community impact."

“In every sense, Luke Combs represents the character and heart of a Mountaineer,” the school's Chancellor, Heather Norris, said during the ceremony, as per the paper. “His story inspires our students to dream big, work hard, and always remember where they came from."

"He represents the very best of our university community: a life lived with purpose, driven by a commitment to excellence and a genuine care for others."

Luke originally studied criminal justice at school, but his honorary degree is in music.

It wasn't Luke's first time back to campus, either: He returned in 2022 when ESPN's College GameDay came to Boone, to serve as the celebrity guest picker.

You can see pics and video of Luke in his cap and gown, receiving his degree, on Instagram. There's also a cute pic of Luke holding a balloon saying, "Congrats Grad."

Luke's wife, Nicole Combs, posted a photo on her Instagram Story of a card and a bouquet of flowers, with the caption "Graduation Day!" She also posted a photo of herself and Luke together at the ceremony with the joking caption, "They grow up so fast!"

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