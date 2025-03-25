Cole Swindell's 'Spanish Moss' creeps in this summer

It's been nearly three years since Cole Swindell put out his last album, but with 21 tracks, his fifth effort is sure to give fans what they've been missing. Spanish Moss drops June 27.

"Spanish Moss has been a work in progress for over 2 years now," Cole points out. "I knew it would be a tough task following up Stereotype and the success we had from that album, but sometimes a challenge can be motivating and exactly what's needed to grow."

Cole's personal life's been growing as well, and the new album boasts his top-10 "Forever to Me," inspired by his marriage to wife Courtney last year. The two are expecting their first child, a daughter, this fall.

Here's the complete track listing for Spanish Moss, with the title track set to arrive on Friday:

"Kill a Prayer"

"Dirty Dancing"

"Dale, Jr."

"Spanish Moss"

"We Can Always Move On"

"Georgia (Ain't on Her Mind)"

"Lost Heart"

"Bottom of It"

"Left to Get Right"

"Longneck List"

"Country Boy Can't Survive"

"Happy Hour Sad"

"Wild"

"One Day"

"Forever to Me"

"Someone Worth Missing"

"First Second"

"'99 Problems"

"It Don't Hurt Anymore"

"Take Me Down"

"Heads Up Heaven"

