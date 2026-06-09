Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Junes in Massachusetts since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

1981 Rustic Studio kan // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Coldest Junes in Texas since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Junes in Texas since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. June 1995 (tie)

- Average temperature: 77.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 89.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 65.3°F

- Total precipitation: 2.97"

#10. June 1973 (tie)

- Average temperature: 77.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 89.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 65.6°F

- Total precipitation: 4.96"

#9. June 1987

- Average temperature: 77.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 87.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 66.6°F

- Total precipitation: 5.23"

#8. June 1979

- Average temperature: 77.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 88.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 65.7°F

- Total precipitation: 3.48"

#7. June 1912

- Average temperature: 77°F

- Monthly high temperature: 89.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 64.2°F

- Total precipitation: 3.1"

#6. June 1913

- Average temperature: 76.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 87.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 66°F

- Total precipitation: 3.84"

#4. June 1941 (tie)

- Average temperature: 76.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 87.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 66.2°F

- Total precipitation: 5.25"

#4. June 1940 (tie)

- Average temperature: 76.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 88.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 65.1°F

- Total precipitation: 4.87"

#3. June 1983

- Average temperature: 76.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 88.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 64.7°F

- Total precipitation: 2.84"

#2. June 1919

- Average temperature: 75.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 86.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 64.4°F

- Total precipitation: 5.05"

#1. June 1903

- Average temperature: 73.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 62.8°F

- Total precipitation: 3.96"