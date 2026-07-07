Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Julys in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

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Coldest Julys in Texas since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Julys in Texas since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. July 1972

- Average temperature: 80°F

- Monthly high temperature: 91.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 68.7°F

- Total precipitation: 2.48"

#8. July 1990 (tie)

- Average temperature: 79.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 90.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 68.9°F

- Total precipitation: 4.16"

#8. July 1905 (tie)

- Average temperature: 79.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 91.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 68.6°F

- Total precipitation: 3.76"

#7. July 1908

- Average temperature: 79.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 91.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 68.4°F

- Total precipitation: 3.47"

#6. July 1968

- Average temperature: 79.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 90.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 68.8°F

- Total precipitation: 3.09"

#5. July 1961

- Average temperature: 79.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 90.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 68.5°F

- Total precipitation: 3.83"

#4. July 1906

- Average temperature: 79.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 90°F

- Monthly low temperature: 68.7°F

- Total precipitation: 4.56"

#3. July 1975

- Average temperature: 79.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 90.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 68.2°F

- Total precipitation: 3.59"

#2. July 2007

- Average temperature: 79°F

- Monthly high temperature: 88.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 69.1°F

- Total precipitation: 5.37"

#1. July 1976

- Average temperature: 78°F

- Monthly high temperature: 88°F

- Monthly low temperature: 68°F

- Total precipitation: 4.96"