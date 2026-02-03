Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Februarys in North Carolina since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

Nazarova Mariia // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Coldest Februarys in Texas since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Februarys in Texas since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#9. February 2021 (tie)

- Average temperature: 44°F

- Monthly high temperature: 56°F

- Monthly low temperature: 32°F

- Total precipitation: 0.99"

#9. February 2010 (tie)

- Average temperature: 44°F

- Monthly high temperature: 54°F

- Monthly low temperature: 33.9°F

- Total precipitation: 2.59"

#9. February 1947 (tie)

- Average temperature: 44°F

- Monthly high temperature: 57.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 30.4°F

- Total precipitation: 0.44"

#7. February 1964 (tie)

- Average temperature: 43.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 56.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 31.4°F

- Total precipitation: 1.53"

#7. February 1903 (tie)

- Average temperature: 43.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 53.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 34°F

- Total precipitation: 4.08"

#6. February 1960

- Average temperature: 43.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 56.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 31.3°F

- Total precipitation: 1.83"

#5. February 1929

- Average temperature: 42°F

- Monthly high temperature: 54.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 29.9°F

- Total precipitation: 1.18"

#4. February 1978

- Average temperature: 40.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 51.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 30.3°F

- Total precipitation: 1.74"

#3. February 1899

- Average temperature: 39.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 52.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 25.9°F

- Total precipitation: 0.53"

#2. February 1895

- Average temperature: 38.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 50.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 26.7°F

- Total precipitation: 1.9"

#1. February 1905

- Average temperature: 38°F

- Monthly high temperature: 48.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 27.2°F

- Total precipitation: 2.09"