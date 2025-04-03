Cody Johnson's 'Leather' turns Gold + ''Til You Can't' is still going strong

Cody Johnson's chart-topping single "'Til You Can't" has just been certified quintuple Platinum by the RIAA. The hit from 2021 was previously named CMA single and video of the year and won the Grammy for best country song.

Cody's CMA album of the year winner, Leather, has also been certified Gold. In all, the Texas native's picked up 44 Gold and Platinum certifications throughout his career.

Cody's up for seven trophies at the 60th ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, in May, including entertainer of the year.

