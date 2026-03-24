Cody Johnson sets a RODEOHOUSTON record, as all his other shows continue to sell out

Cody Johnson's Sunday night show closing out RODEOHOUSTON set a record, becoming the largest concert ever in the history of NRG Stadium.

A total of 80,203 tickets were sold for the evening, which included surprise appearances by Carrie Underwood and Carin León.

Cody's only the second artist to play a concert-only event at RODEOHOUSTON. The first was George Strait.

Cody previously played the long-running event six times, in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2025. He also surprised the crowd during Jelly Roll's 2024 set.

This is just the latest positive concert news for Cody. So far, he's sold out all seven shows he's played on his Cody Johnson Live 26 Tour.

He's also adding three new Canadian dates: Sept. 11, 17 and 19. Tickets go on sale Friday.

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