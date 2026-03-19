Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson & Riley Green are booked to play the 61st ACMs

Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Riley Green make up the first round of artists confirmed to perform at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards.

In 2026, the show returns to its longtime home in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena. It'll also be back in its traditional time slot on May 17, when it streams live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET.

Lainey will deliver the world premiere performance of her new track, "Can't Sit Still," while Riley's set to do his current hit, "Change My Mind."

Tickets for the ACM Awards and its accompanying events are on sale now. Look for more performers to be revealed in the coming weeks.

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