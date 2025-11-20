For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near College Station using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Twin City Mission

- Address: 2505 S College Ave, Bryan, TX 77801

YES to YOUTH-Montgomery County Youth Services

- Address: 4501 N Frazier St, Conroe, TX 77303

Community Assistance Center (CAC)

- Address: 1022 Mccall Ave, Conroe, TX 77301

J.Crew - Woodlands

- Address: 9595 Six Pines Drive, Suite 890, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Sweet Retreat Nails and Spa Coat Drive

- Address: 16844 Stuebner Airline Rd, Spring, TX 77379

Accompanied by God's Love

- Address: 14300 Torrey Chase Blvd, Houston, TX 77014

Central Texas 4c

- Address: 504 N 5th St, Temple, TX 76501

Portfolio Resident Services

- Address: 400 CR 137, Hutto, 78634, TX, Hutto, TX 78634

Empact Community Services

- Address: P.O. Box 62064, Houston, TX 77205

Highland Heights ES Wraparound

- Address: 865 Paul Quinn St, Houston, TX 77091

Good Gang USA ♻️

- Address: 1023 Pinemont Dr, Houston, TX 77018

Portfolio Resident Services-Manor

- Address: 10525 Wildhorse Ranch Trail Suite 860, Manor, TX 78653

Hope Through Housing

- Address: 831 Wilson Road Community Room, Humble, TX 77338

Neff ECC- HISD

- Address: 8200 Carvel St, Houston, TX 77036

J.Crew - Highland Village

- Address: 4037 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77027