Clint Black's been 'Killin' Time' writing his autobiography

Clint Black's autobiography will hit store shelves in 2026.

The 288-page volume shares its title with his triple-Platinum 1989 debut, Killin' Time.

"This is the story of a dreamer with a persistent soul," he tells People. "After 10 years of playing clubs in Texas, I never knew if I'd get the chance to record my music in Nashville. And then, in one year, my life changed forever."

“If my story — this crazy, 40-year rollercoaster ride — can inspire that young singer-songwriter rinsing and repeating every day, or reinforce the person struggling through a seemingly endless grind in the pursuit of a dream, well, then, I’ll know my life has made a difference," he adds.

You can preorder autographed copies via TalkShopLive, ahead of the book's May 19, 2026, publication.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.