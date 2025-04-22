Cities with the most expensive homes in the Longview, Texas metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Longview, Texas metro area using data from Zillow.

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $359,741 in March, 1.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of April 17, the

sits at 6.83%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

#21. Overton, TX

- Typical home value: $139,810

- 1-year price change: +4.5%

- 5-year price change: +16.9%

#20. Marshall, TX

- Typical home value: $147,895

- 1-year price change: +5.4%

- 5-year price change: +16.0%

#19. Ore City, TX

- Typical home value: $151,582

- 1-year price change: +1.0%

- 5-year price change: +23.5%

#18. Gladewater, TX

- Typical home value: $164,166

- 1-year price change: +2.6%

- 5-year price change: +34.4%

#17. Henderson, TX

- Typical home value: $164,863

- 1-year price change: +4.9%

- 5-year price change: +27.8%

#16. Uncertain, TX

- Typical home value: $179,870

- 1-year price change: +0.9%

- 5-year price change: data not available

#15. Gilmer, TX

- Typical home value: $192,059

- 1-year price change: +1.6%

- 5-year price change: +37.1%

#14. Waskom, TX

- Typical home value: $193,801

- 1-year price change: +3.8%

- 5-year price change: +15.9%

#13. Kilgore, TX

- Typical home value: $204,267

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +32.6%

#12. Laneville, TX

- Typical home value: $205,436

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +38.8%

#11. Mount Enterprise, TX

- Typical home value: $206,072

- 1-year price change: +2.5%

- 5-year price change: +28.8%

#10. Long Branch, TX

- Typical home value: $206,167

- 1-year price change: -0.7%

- 5-year price change: data not available

#9. Lakeport, TX

- Typical home value: $216,466

- 1-year price change: +3.8%

- 5-year price change: +13.6%

#8. Tatum, TX

- Typical home value: $217,436

- 1-year price change: +1.5%

- 5-year price change: +26.7%

#7. Harleton, TX

- Typical home value: $220,822

- 1-year price change: +7.5%

- 5-year price change: data not available

#6. Big Sandy, TX

- Typical home value: $224,609

- 1-year price change: +3.4%

- 5-year price change: +53.3%

#5. Longview, TX

- Typical home value: $227,438

- 1-year price change: +2.9%

- 5-year price change: +32.2%

#4. White Oak, TX

- Typical home value: $246,898

- 1-year price change: +3.3%

- 5-year price change: +31.9%

#3. Liberty City, TX

- Typical home value: $250,758

- 1-year price change: +3.1%

- 5-year price change: +30.9%

#2. Diana, TX

- Typical home value: $287,155

- 1-year price change: +5.4%

- 5-year price change: +39.6%

#1. Hallsville, TX

- Typical home value: $289,807

- 1-year price change: +2.6%

- 5-year price change: +28.9%