Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the College Station metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#7. Hearne, TX
- Typical home value: $142,061
- 1-year price change: +8.3%
- 5-year price change: +3.0%
#6. Somerville, TX
- Typical home value: $201,281
- 1-year price change: -0.9%
- 5-year price change: +6.7%
#5. Navasota, TX
- Typical home value: $249,113
- 1-year price change: +4.4%
- 5-year price change: +39.5%
#4. Bryan, TX
- Typical home value: $262,666
- 1-year price change: +1.5%
- 5-year price change: +32.9%
#3. Caldwell, TX
- Typical home value: $270,210
- 1-year price change: +0.3%
- 5-year price change: +25.4%
#2. Franklin, TX
- Typical home value: $312,659
- 1-year price change: +5.5%
- 5-year price change: +20.3%
#1. College Station, TX
- Typical home value: $340,837
- 1-year price change: +1.7%
- 5-year price change: +31.8%