Chris Young sneaks in one more gig ahead of the holidays

Chris Young's 'I Didn't Come Here to Leave' (Black River)
By Stephen Hubbard

Chris Young will sneak in an appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark right before Christmas.

He's set to play "I Didn't Come Here to Leave," the title track from his 10th studio album, on Dec. 23. Meanwhile, the record's lead single, "Til the Last One Dies," recently broke into country's top 30.

Chris has four more stops on his It Must Be Christmas - An Acoustic Evening with Chris Young Tour, starting Wednesday in Tyson, Virginia, and wrapping Saturday in Wallingford, Connecticut.

The trek takes its name from his 2016 holiday album. In November he put out two new yuletide tracks, his cover of "Silver Bells" and the original "Christmas Ain't Christmas."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!