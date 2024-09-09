Chris Young helps David Bowie land his first country #1

By Stephen Hubbard

Chris Young has made it to the top of the country chart with "Young Love & Saturday Nights."

Since the song is based on David Bowie's 1974 hit "Rebel Rebel," it also gives the late rock legend his first country #1 as a writer.

“Every number one is special, but this one -- my 14th -- really hits differently,” Chris says. “To be part of Bowie finding success in country music eight years after his passing is truly an honor and it’s been wild to watch audiences at my live shows reacting to this song that has its roots in a rock staple from 50 years ago. Just wow.”

"Young Love & Saturday Nights" is the title track of Chris' ninth studio album.

