Chris Stapleton, Ella Langley & Kacey Musgraves release new songs for ﻿'Nobody Wants This'

'Nobody Wants This' season 2 soundtrack cover (The Core Records/Interscope Records)

Chris Stapleton, Ella Langley and Kacey Musgraves have put out new music as part of the soundtrack to the second season of the Netflix series Nobody Wants This.

"Heart Letting Go" is Chris' contribution, while Ella offers "This Version of Us." Kacey's song is "If the World Burns Down."

The season 2 Nobody Wants This soundtrack is out now and also features tracks from Selena Gomez, Teddy Swims, FINNEAS and Portugal. The Man.

Nobody Wants This follows the relationship between an agnostic podcaster and a rabbi, played by Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, respectively.

Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

