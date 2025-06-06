Chris Lane's new album is built with '2x4s & 4x6s'

You'll find Chris Lane under the Shade Tree when his new album arrives June 20.

It's his first new record since 2018's Laps Around the Sun, which includes the double Platinum "Take Back Home Girl" and the #1 "I Don't Know About You."

The new album features his radio single, "If I Die Before You," as well as the new track "2x4s & 4x6s."

Here's the complete track listing for Shade Tree
"Shade Tree"
"Can't Buy Time"
"What Am I Supposed to Tell the Dog"
"Fire We Found" (featuring Abby Anderson)
"Whiskey Wanted"
"Shootin' Stars"
"Problematic"
"If I Die Before You"
"Nothin' to Wear"
"Bar Without a Beer"
"She's Got a Type"

