Chayce Beckham's new song "Little Less Lonely" drops Friday

Chayce Beckham is set to drop a new track, "Little Less Lonely," on Friday, August 25.

"'Little Less Lonely' is out everywhere on FRIDAY! Who has heard it live this summer?" Chayce captions his announcement video on Instagram. The clip also includes a snippet of the soaring romantic new song.

Presave "Little Less Lonely" to hear it as soon as it drops.

Meanwhile, on the chart front, Chayce is #29 on the country charts with his self-penned single "23."

