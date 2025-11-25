Celebrate Thanksgiving with Riley Green's Duck Club bourbon

Riley Green has just been announced as a co-founder of Duck Club bourbon, and it might be the perfect thing for you to drink if your Thanksgiving weekend plans include hunting.

As Southern Living reports, Riley says the bourbon is "made for the people who feel at home in the wild—and for anyone who appreciates quality built on authenticity, tradition, and respect for the land." That's not just lip service: The brand is actively supporting the conservation of North America's wetlands.

"I spend as much time as I can outdoors; the sport and the lifestyle around it are a big part of who I am," Riley said in his statement to Southern Living. He added, "I'm proud to be a part of a brand that honors the lifestyle I love."

You can purchase the bourbon in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, though not in Riley's home state of Alabama. You can also buy it in online in 42 states via Duck Club's website.

