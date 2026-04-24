CBS will keep ringing in the new year from Nashville

CBS' multiple-hour musical special from Nashville will continue to be the network's signature New Year's Eve event for years to come, thanks to a new deal that's just been announced.

The Music City country music-centric night first aired on CBS in 2021.

"[Executive Producer] Mary [Hilliard Harrington] and I are thrilled to continue our partnership with CBS and the City of Nashville to bring New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash to audiences across the country," fellow Executive Producer Robert Deaton says. "There's nothing quite like ringing in the new year from Nashville, surrounded by the energy, heart and incredible talent of country music. We're proud to keep growing this celebration into one of the biggest nights of the year for fans everywhere."

The 2026 edition of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will air Thursday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Look for more news about hosts and performers in the coming months.

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