Catch a free Dan + Shay show ahead of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals

The fight for the Stanley Cup comes to Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday, with a little something extra for country music fans: Dan + Shay will play a free outdoor concert before the Caroline Hurricanes take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

The show will start at 5:30 p.m ET outside Lenovo Center, and you don't need a ticket of any sort to attend.

Doors open at 6:30 for those who do have tickets for Game 2 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final. If you don't have a ticket, you're invited to stay for an on-site watch party on the South Plaza for the 8 p.m. game.

If you're stuck at home, you can still catch part of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney's performance as part of the game on ABC, ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

The duo's new album, Young, drops Aug. 21, featuring their top-30 hit, "Say So."

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