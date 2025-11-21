Carrie Underwood to headline Velocity at Field of Dreams with Shinedown & Creed

Carrie Underwood will be the Saturday night headliner for Velocity at Field of Dreams in 2026.

Tim McGraw and Nickelback topped the bill for the first iteration of the festival in August. The festival is held in Dyersville, Iowa, on the site where the 1989 Kevin Costner movie Field of Dreams was shot.

For 2026, the event expands to three days, with rockers Shinedown playing Sept. 4, Carrie performing Sept. 5 and Creed wrapping up on Sept. 6.

More than 35,000 people turned out for the inaugural festival, bringing more than $11.2 million to the area.

Tickets for the 2026 Velocity at Field of Dreams are on sale now.

So far it's Carrie's only date for 2026, save for Alan Jackson's final performance at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.