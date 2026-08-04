Carrie Underwood dreams of being a rock star in new 'Sunday Night Football' open

Carrie Underwood returns to open NBC's Sunday Night Football for the 14th season in a row this fall.

You'll get an early preview, however, before Thursday's Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

"This year's show open welcomes Sunday Night Football into my ongoing rock star fever dream," Carrie says. "I love this new version of the track and, once again, [creative director] Tripp [Dixon] and the incredible team behind the camera brought it to life in a whole new way that captures the spirit of this iconic song and the heart of rock 'n' roll. It's one of my most favorite opens yet!"

The 2026 open follows Carrie's "fever dream" from recording studio to small music venue to a stadium concert.

You'll be able to see the full version Sept. 13 as Sunday Night Football premieres on NBC and Peacock.

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