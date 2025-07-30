Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson team up to host ACM Honors

Carly Pearce will return to host this year's ACM Honors, with Russell Dickerson joining her for the first time in that role.

“I’m excited to return as host of ACM Honors for the fifth year in a row,” Carly says. “This night holds a special place in my heart because it shines a light on the songwriters, musicians, and industry voices who make what we do possible."

"It’s truly one of my favorite nights of the year," she adds.

The 18th Academy of Country Music Honors will take place Aug. 20 at The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards.

“It’s a real honor to be hosting ACM Honors for the first time — especially at The Pinnacle, in the heart of Nashville,” Russell says. “This night is all about giving credit to the folks who keep the wheels turning behind the scenes, and I’m proud to be part of it."

Luke Bryan, Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild, Amy Grant and Ashley McBryde are set to perform, with Eric Church, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Randy Travis and Lainey Wilson among the evening's honorees.

Look for more talent to be added in the coming weeks.

