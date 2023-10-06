Carly Pearce drops surprise new song, "Heels Over Head"

Carly Pearce's love for good ol' wordplay takes centerstage in her sassy new track, "Heels Over Head."

Carly, who wrote and produced the song with Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally, doesn't hold back from calling a spade a spade as she candidly reflects on an ex's new lover.

"I bet you're head over heels this time/ You love the way that she blows your mind/ Now I see why you'd leave me/ 'Cause she makes easy look so easy/ All over town, all over you/ She's good at the things good girls don't do/ Knows how to wear red and her way around a bed/ Bet you're head over heels 'cause she's heels over head for you," she sings in her kiss-off tune's chorus.

"Heels Over Head" follows "Country Music Made Me Do It" and the Chris Stapleton-assisted "We Don't Fight Anymore" as previews of Carly's forthcoming new album.

Carly's currently on the road on her headlining Country Music Made Me Do It Tour. For the full tour schedule and tickets, visit carlypearce.com.

