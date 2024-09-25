Carly Pearce did something for the first time on 'hummingbird'

Hummingbird is a special album for Carly Pearce for several reasons. It's not only the follow-up to her critically acclaimed 29: Written In Stone, it's also the first record she's ever co-produced.



Of her new endeavor, Carly shares in an interview, "I've always loved production. I've always loved the way that records sound. I feel like in another life I was a really good musician. But it really was so much fun to bring to life what I hear in my head to the songs that come out of me."



"You know, it kind of goes hand in hand, in my opinion," the "Truck on Fire" singer says. "If I'm writing the songs, it makes sense that I would hear how I wanted them to sound."



"Truck on Fire" is currently #35 and blazing up the country charts. In case you missed her live performance of it at CMA Fest, you can watch it now on YouTube.



Carly's hummingbird world tour kicks off Oct. 3 in Windsor, Ontario, and you can get tickets now at carlypearce.com.

