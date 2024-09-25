Carly Pearce did something for the first time on 'hummingbird'

By Jeremy Chua

Hummingbird is a special album for Carly Pearce for several reasons. It's not only the follow-up to her critically acclaimed 29: Written In Stone, it's also the first record she's ever co-produced.

Of her new endeavor, Carly shares in an interview, "I've always loved production. I've always loved the way that records sound. I feel like in another life I was a really good musician. But it really was so much fun to bring to life what I hear in my head to the songs that come out of me."

"You know, it kind of goes hand in hand, in my opinion," the "Truck on Fire" singer says. "If I'm writing the songs, it makes sense that I would hear how I wanted them to sound."

"Truck on Fire" is currently #35 and blazing up the country charts. In case you missed her live performance of it at CMA Fest, you can watch it now on YouTube.

Carly's hummingbird world tour kicks off Oct. 3 in Windsor, Ontario, and you can get tickets now at carlypearce.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!