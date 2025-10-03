Car insurance rates in Dallas October 2025

The auto insurance rates published in this guide are based on the results of research completed by Way.com's data team. Using a mix of public and internal data, we analyzed millions of rate averages across U.S. ZIP codes. These rates were publicly sourced from insurer filings and should be used for comparative purposes only.

- Texas Farm Bureau provides the cheapest liability coverage at $51 per month in Dallas.

- Texas Farm Bureau offers the cheapest rates for full coverage insurance in Dallas at $132 per month.

Read on to learn more about car insurance price trends in Dallas. More car insurance rate data is available in the original article at Way.com.

Cheapest liability insurance in Dallas

For drivers looking to meet Dallas minimum car insurance requirements, liability-only insurance is the most budget-friendly choice.

#1. Texas Farm Bureau: $51

#2. USAA: $52

#3. State Farm: $55

#4. Progressive: $59

#5. Redpoint County Mutual: $64

Cheap full coverage in Dallas

Full coverage combines liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance, offering broader protection than liability coverage, which only covers damages or injuries you cause to others.

Cheapest full coverage insurance in Dallas

#1. Texas Farm Bureau: $132

#2. Mercury: $157

#3. State Farm: $162

#4. USAA: $163

#5. AAA Texas: $164

Impact of traffic violations on Dallas auto insurance rates

In Dallas, your car insurance premiums can rise significantly due to traffic violations. The extent of the increase depends on factors such as the violation type, local regulations, and the insurer's policies. Minor offenses like speeding might cause a small increase, while more serious violations, such as DUIs, can lead to much higher rates. Additionally, the effect on premiums in Dallas may differ from the national average due to regional risks and rules.

Here's a breakdown of average auto insurance rates in Dallas after common driving violations.

- No violation: $255

- Not-at-fault accident: $273

- Failure to wear a seat belt: $293

- Speeding 6 - 10 MPH over limit: $291

- Speeding 21 - 25 MPH over limit: $295

- DUI: $411

- Reckless driving: $382

- Driving with a suspended license: $361

- Leaving scene of an accident/hit and run: $392

This story was produced by Way and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.