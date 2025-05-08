For Brothers Osborne, the ACMs 'put wind in [their] sails' when they 'were really struggling'

For the past 11 years in a row, Brothers Osborne has been a contender for ACM duo of the year, something TJ and John still can't quite comprehend.

But John admits he's not really focused on the stats: "I was actually thinking ... I wonder if athletes are like, 'My batting average right now is 289,' and I'm like, 'I wonder if they think like that' or they're just like, 'No. I'm at the game. I'm playing ball,' you know?"

"That's what I feel like is what works for us," he tells ABC Audio, "is just don't focus on what you've done, focus on what you're doing."

The siblings have taken home the ACM honor four times, and TJ's quick to point out how much it's helped them.

"It has been really encouraging at times to keep us going, especially early in our career when we were really struggling at radio and we were just out there really schlepping it and trying to do what we were doing," he remembers.

"Then it felt at times like, 'Are we getting anywhere?'" TJ continues, "And then once we started winning some awards, it really did put wind in our sails to really keep on the path that we were on."

In addition to competing for the duo trophy, TJ and John are also set to pay tribute to Keith Urban as he receives the ACM triple crown award. Tune in to watch live starting at 8 p.m. ET tonight on Prime Video.

