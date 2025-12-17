Brett Young's Christmas gift-giving dilemma

Brett Young & Taylor Mills Young (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)
By Stephen Hubbard

As the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season consumes many of us these days, take comfort from Brett Young.

Even he has trouble finding that perfect gift, which is complicated by the fact that his wife, Taylor Mills Young, is so good at it.

"She’s like the most thoughtful gift giver," Brett says. "I’m sure that no matter how well I do, I’ll still be like in the shadows of whatever her idea was."

"And it’s always even more special because I don’t know when she had time to, like, think it up and make it happen," he continues. "So, it’s demoralizing. I can never win the gift-giving game, but I’ve surrendered to it at this point."

Brett and Taylor tied the knot in November 2018 and have two daughters, 6-year-old Presley Young and 4-year-old Rowan Young.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!