Brett Young answers an early alarm to kick off the Big Machine celebration

Brett Young will get the party started early Friday morning as his record label celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The "In Case You Didn't Know" hitmaker will take the stage at 1st and Broadway in downtown Nashville to play Fox & Friends' All-American Summer Concert Series Friday. Gates will open at 5 a.m. CT for fans who want to be there as Brett begins to play at 7 a.m.

From there, the Big Machine 20 celebration kicks off Friday night ahead of the weekend's Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix.

Brett's fourth studio album, 2.0, came out in June, featuring his latest radio single, "Drink with You."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.