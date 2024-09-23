Brett Eldredge plots "wildly special" Glow Tour

Brett Eldredge's Glow Tour returns this holiday season with an updated name: GLOW: Welcome to the Family Tour.



Kicking off with two shows in Boston on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30, the festive trek — which is named after Brett's upcoming third Christmas album — will hit Philadelphia, Chicago, New York and more before wrapping in Nashville on Dec. 20.



Jazz singer Stacey Ryan has been tapped as an opening act.



"This is gonna be wildly special!" Brett says in his announcement post on Instagram.



Presale for Brett's The Locals fan club begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time before the general sale opens on Friday.



You can find a full list of dates at bretteldredge.com.

Brett's new holiday album, Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family), arrives Friday and is available for preorder. A first preview of the project, "Sweet Christmas" featuring Kelly Clarkson, is out now on digital platforms.

Here's the track list for Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family):

"Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family)"

"It Must Be Christmas"

"Sweet December (ft. Kelly Clarkson)"

"Warm and Cozy"

"The Night St. Nick Got Sick"

"Season of Lights and Wonder"

"Who Will You Be Kissing on New Year's Eve? (ft. Idarose)"

"Welcome to the Family (Reprise)"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.