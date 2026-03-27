Brantley Gilbert opens a new musical chapter with 'Good Damn'

Brantley Gilbert's first new music since changing record labels is here, and it's his radio single "Good Damn."

Though it may have a bit of an unusual title, its inspiration is something much more familiar: Brantley's love story with his wife of 11 years, Amber Cochran Gilbert.

“This song hits close to home for me,” Brantley says. “It’s about a second chance and being honest in the moment. You see someone you’ve got a past with and realize there’s still something there. Instead of overthinking it, you shoot your shot.”

Brantley and HARDY are two of the co-writers on "Good Damn," which is the first preview of his upcoming eighth studio album, which he's working on now.

In October 2025, Brantley announced he was leaving his longtime label, Big Machine, to sign with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

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